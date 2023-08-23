Railway offers Rs 10L compensation for Mizoram bridge collapse fatalities, Rs 2L for grievous injuries

New Delhi: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the kin of workers who died when an under-construction bridge collapsed in Mizoram on Wednesday.
He also announced an ex gratia compensation of Rs 2 lakh for those who suffered minor injuries.
“Grieved by the unfortunate incident in Mizoram. NDRF, state administration and railway officials are at the site. Rescue operation on war footing. Ex-gratia compensation: ?10 Lakh in case of death, ?2 Lakh towards grievous and ?50,000 for minor injuries,” the minister said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
At least 17 workers were killed and several others are feared trapped after the under-construction railway bridge collapsed near Sairang area of Mizoram on Wednesday, police said.
Nearly 35-40 workers were present at the site, about 21 km from Aizawl, when the incident occurred around 10 am, they said.
“Seventeen bodies have been recovered from the debris so far… many others are still missing,” a police officer said.
Rescue and relief efforts are underway, he said.
In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled with the family members of the deceased, and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the victims.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
“Pained by the bridge mishap in Mizoram. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. Rescue operations are underway and all possible assistance is being given to those affected.
“An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured,” the Prime Minister’s Office said on X.
Also Read | Mizoram: 17 dead as railway bridge in Sairang collapses, PM offers compensation
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Manipur: CM hands over pre-fabricated houses in jail complex to violence-affected people
- Tripura: CPI(M) seeks support from Tipra Motha, Cong to defeat BJP
- Railway offers Rs 10L compensation for Mizoram bridge collapse fatalities, Rs 2L for grievous injuries
- HM Amit Shah speaks to Mizoram Guv, CM after 17 killed in bridge collapse
- Unemployment not justification for militancy: Meghalaya law minister
- A hilly Arunachal village where littering invites steep penalty