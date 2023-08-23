Mizoram: 3 Myanmar nationals, 2 Tripura residents arrested with Meth

Aizawl: Three Myanmar nationals and two Tripura residents were arrested for possessing 9.782 kilograms (1,00,000 tablets) of Methamphetamine in Aizawl on Tuesday, a statement issued by the state excise and narcotics department said.

The statement said that the seized Meth tablets were sold by the three Myanmar nationals to the two Tripura residents to be sold outside Mizoram.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The contraband was smuggled from Myanmar, it said.

One Maruti Brezza car used for transporting the stimulant drug was also seized by the department, it said.

All five accused were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act), it said.

The accused, if convicted, are liable to undergo rigorous imprisonment of 10 to 20 years and also the imposition of a fine up to Rs. 2 lakh, the statement added.

Also Read | Mizoram: Congress alleges MNF of misusing funds in road project

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









