Mizoram: 3 Myanmar nationals, 2 Tripura residents arrested with Meth

Aizawl: Three Myanmar nationals and two Tripura residents were arrested for possessing 9.782 kilograms (1,00,000 tablets) of Methamphetamine in Aizawl on Tuesday, a statement issued by the state excise and narcotics department said.
The statement said that the seized Meth tablets were sold by the three Myanmar nationals to the two Tripura residents to be sold outside Mizoram.
The contraband was smuggled from Myanmar, it said.
One Maruti Brezza car used for transporting the stimulant drug was also seized by the department, it said.
All five accused were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act), it said.
The accused, if convicted, are liable to undergo rigorous imprisonment of 10 to 20 years and also the imposition of a fine up to Rs. 2 lakh, the statement added.
