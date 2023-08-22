Mizoram: Congress alleges MNF of misusing funds in road project

Aizawl: The Congress party in Mizoram has levelled serious accusations against the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) party, claiming the misuse of funds amounting to Rs 178 crore designated for the Meidum-Hortoki road excavation project. The funds were allocated as Rs 44 crore for Phase I and Rs 133 crore for Phase II. The financial resources were secured as a loan from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) to facilitate road development.
The Congress Vigilance Cell has gone a step further, submitting a First Information Report (FIR) to the Mizoram Lok Ayukta, highlighting their concerns over the alleged misappropriation of funds. The accusations revolve around funds intended for road excavation, raising questions about their utilisation.
During the initial phase, the road excavation contract was awarded to RV Hluna from Edenthar, while for the second phase, the contract was assigned to Zoramchhana from Electric Veng. Moreover, Lalthanthuami from Chawnpui, Aizawl, and V Lalbiakzama from Venghlui, Aizawl, was also involved in the project.
According to an RTI response, the road excavation was purportedly performed to accommodate the study of underground soil and the need for large-scale transportation modes, as required by the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC). However, the Congress Vigilance Cell contends that the ONGC ceased its search for oil and gas in Meidum-Hartawki on October 7, 2015.
Their equipment and belongings were subsequently relocated to Srikona, Silchar. This assertion aligns with the information contained in the Directorate of Geology & Mining Annual Report for 2022-23, Chapter D-(2), indicating that the ONGC no longer provides a Petroleum Exploration License Fee to the Mizoram government. This evidence suggests the discontinuation of their oil and gas exploration activities in the region.
The Congress party emphasised that while the government struggles to meet its financial obligations, the purported wasteful expenditure on the road project raises concerns about financial prudence and accountability.
