Two-day Mizoram Assembly session from August 22

Aizawl: Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati has convened a two-day session of Mizoram Assembly on August 22 and 23, officials said on Sunday.

The assembly secretariat has so far received six government bills to be tabled during the session, they said, adding it also received 237 starred and 119 unstarred questions till now.

The assembly secretariat has also received 12 papers to be presented during the session, officials said.

