Mizoram: Truck owners' association calls for complete shutdown in Mamit

Aizawl: The Mamit Truck Owners’ Association has called for a complete shutdown in western Mizoram’s Mamit town on Monday to register a protest against the dilapidated road condition and to demand the repair of a bailey bridge.
The association is demanding the repair of a bailey bridge over Teirei, situated between Darlak and Bawngva, in order to sustain a full load and expedite the construction of a concrete bridge. Additionally, it is requesting the government to reconstruct national highway-44A from Darlak to Tuidam and the Mamit to Bairabi road.
Meanwhile, the association is also urging the government to allow the plying of heavy vehicles on the national highway (the existing Tuidam road).
