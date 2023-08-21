Mizoram: Heroin abuse has killed 47 people this year

Aizawl: At least 47 people, including eight females, have died of drug abuse since January this year, four higher than the number of fatalities last year.

According to the Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department, 47 people died of drug abuse from January to August 16. All of them died of heroin.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Last year 43 people, including 4 females, died of drug abuse.

As many as 1,783 people, including 2013 females, have died of drug abuse since 1984, the department said.

Also Read | Who gains from Manipur violence and at whose cost? A fact-finding report

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









