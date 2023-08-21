Mizoram: Heroin abuse has killed 47 people this year

Aizawl: At least 47 people, including eight females, have died of drug abuse since January this year, four higher than the number of fatalities last year.
According to the Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department, 47 people died of drug abuse from January to August 16. All of them died of heroin.
Last year 43 people, including 4 females, died of drug abuse.
As many as 1,783 people, including 2013 females, have died of drug abuse since 1984, the department said.
