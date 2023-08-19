Mizoram CM confident of MNF retaining power in state polls

Aizawl: Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga, the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) president on Friday exuded confidence that his party will return to power in the 2024 state Assembly polls.
Zoranthanga said his party has 10 safe seats for the upcoming polls.
Addressing party workers at the MNF office-‘Mizo Hnam Run’ in Aizawl, the chief minister said that in the past the MNF contested assembly elections in a manner that it already lost five seats.
“As of now we have 10 safe seats out of 40 assembly seats. In such constituencies the influence of oppositions and their number of members are negligible. There is not much hope for the oppositions as they will strive to win and form a government from 30 constituencies only,” Zoramthanga said.
Hitting out at the main opposition Zoram People’s Movement, the MNF chief said they are banking on only a few, who believe their words.
“Look at East Tuipui, Khawzawl, Saitual, Lengteng, Kolasib and Serlui constituencies. They have little chance of winning. Even in Aizawl, their strength is steadily going down,” he said, adding that the party has no proper policy.
He claimed that the MNF would retain power as opposition will not pose a big threat to the party.
Elections to the 40-member Mizoram assembly are due later this year. The last assembly poll was held on November 28, 2018.
A 20-member team of Election Commission of India (ECI) led by chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar will visit Mizoram on August 29.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
In the present assembly, the MNF has 27 members, while ZPM has 7 members, Congress -5 and BJP-1.
Dr. K. Beichhua, who resigned as a minister in December last year and later expelled from the MNF, has no political affiliation as of now. He has announced that he will join the BJP before the assembly polls.
Also Read | Mizoram’s responsible tourism policy making headway: Minister
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Manipur: BJP MLA opposes talks with Kuki insurgents
- Mizoram CM confident of MNF retaining power in state polls
- Shocking: Sikkim citizen called ‘Chinese’, thrashed in Bangalore
- How hormones can affect women with ADHD: 5 common questions
- World’s largest private rhino herd doesn’t have a buyer — or much of a future
- ‘Frankenstein’ meat or food future: Farmers concerned about lab-grown meat