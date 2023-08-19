Mizoram CM confident of MNF retaining power in state polls

Aizawl: Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga, the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) president on Friday exuded confidence that his party will return to power in the 2024 state Assembly polls.

Zoranthanga said his party has 10 safe seats for the upcoming polls.

Addressing party workers at the MNF office-‘Mizo Hnam Run’ in Aizawl, the chief minister said that in the past the MNF contested assembly elections in a manner that it already lost five seats.

“As of now we have 10 safe seats out of 40 assembly seats. In such constituencies the influence of oppositions and their number of members are negligible. There is not much hope for the oppositions as they will strive to win and form a government from 30 constituencies only,” Zoramthanga said.

Hitting out at the main opposition Zoram People’s Movement, the MNF chief said they are banking on only a few, who believe their words.

“Look at East Tuipui, Khawzawl, Saitual, Lengteng, Kolasib and Serlui constituencies. They have little chance of winning. Even in Aizawl, their strength is steadily going down,” he said, adding that the party has no proper policy.

He claimed that the MNF would retain power as opposition will not pose a big threat to the party.

Elections to the 40-member Mizoram assembly are due later this year. The last assembly poll was held on November 28, 2018.

A 20-member team of Election Commission of India (ECI) led by chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar will visit Mizoram on August 29.

In the present assembly, the MNF has 27 members, while ZPM has 7 members, Congress -5 and BJP-1.

Dr. K. Beichhua, who resigned as a minister in December last year and later expelled from the MNF, has no political affiliation as of now. He has announced that he will join the BJP before the assembly polls.

