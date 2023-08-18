Mizoram's responsible tourism policy making headway: Minister

Aizawl: Mizoram tourism is making headway with its responsible tourism policy that came into force in August 2020, state sports minister Robert Romawia Royte said.

The state’s responsible tourism policy, which was one of the political planks of the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) in 2018, envisages a sustainable development strategy, coordination, strengthening institutional framework and skill development, he said.

The policy also focuses on making tourism a tool for development of villages and local communities, eradicating poverty and providing livelihood for the local population while upholding the principles of economic, social and environmental responsibilities, he said.

The Mizoram Registration of Tourist Trade Act 2020 was also enacted to introduce proper regulatory framework for suitable development of the tourism sector, he said.

The act, for the first time in Mizoram, provided registration of tourism service providers within the state.

At present there are 70 registered hotels, 63 homestays, 10 tour operators, 40 travel agents, 657 registered restaurants and tea stalls and 22 catering units in the state.

According to the minister, the state tourism department generated a revenue to the tune of Rs. 297.67 lakh during 2022-23 fiscal, nearly 50 per cent increment over the revenue earned in the preceding fiscal.

The tourism department’s revenue in 2021-22 was Rs 149.79 lakh, while it was Rs 38.39 lakh in 2020-21 and Rs 305.70 in 2019-20.

Although the tourist footfall was minimal during the Covid-19 pandemic, it has risen from 20,564 in 2020-21 and 1.32 lakh in 2021-22 to 2.22 lakh in 2022-23, he said.

At present there are 69 operational tourist facilities all over the state developed by the tourism department.

Of these, 35 facilities are operated and managed by the department directly and the remaining facilities are outsourced to private parties.

Royte said that funds amounting to Rs 12,834.57 lakhs was sanctioned under various schemes for development of tourism infrastructures.

Among others, the projects included Aizawl Convention Centre at Chite veng in Aizawl, village-based Eco-Tourism at Khamrang near Aizawl, Beraw tourist resort in Aizawl and nine view-points across Mizoram, he said.

The tourism department also organised and hosted several events from 2019, which included international tourism mart for the Northeastern states (2022), Anthurium festival (2022) and Zo Kutpui or Zo grand festival in Tripura and Manipur’s Churachandpur in 2020.

Royte said that the state government will construct a state institute of hotel management (SIHM) in Aizawl, which offers degree level courses and food craft courses.

The Union Ministry of Tourism has provided financial assistance amounting to Rs 10 crore for the project, he said.

He said that Rs. 1,000 crore has been allotted for development of tourism in the state under externally aided project. The minister expressed hope that the project will completely change the tourism scenario of the state.

