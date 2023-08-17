Mizoram: Two Tripura residents held with over 2 kg of meth tablets

Aizawl: Acting on a tip-off, Mizoram police seized 2.330 kg of Methamphetamine tablets and arrested two persons from Tripura for possessing the contraband on Thursday morning, as stated by the police.

The two accused were identified as Sourabh Nath (34) and MD Nur Ahmed (39), both from North Tripura, according to the statement.

The contraband was seized by the Aizawl District Special Branch (DSB) team at Dawrpui new market in the heart of Aizawl, the statement reported.

The two accused were booked under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, the statement added.

Earlier on Tuesday, the state police also arrested two Assam residents for possessing over 500 gm of heroin and 5.32 kg of Methamphetamine tablets in Serchchip district.

