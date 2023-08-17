Mizoram: Two Tripura residents held with over 2 kg of meth tablets

Aizawl: Acting on a tip-off, Mizoram police seized 2.330 kg of Methamphetamine tablets and arrested two persons from Tripura for possessing the contraband on Thursday morning, as stated by the police.
The two accused were identified as Sourabh Nath (34) and MD Nur Ahmed (39), both from North Tripura, according to the statement.
The contraband was seized by the Aizawl District Special Branch (DSB) team at Dawrpui new market in the heart of Aizawl, the statement reported.
The two accused were booked under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, the statement added.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Earlier on Tuesday, the state police also arrested two Assam residents for possessing over 500 gm of heroin and 5.32 kg of Methamphetamine tablets in Serchchip district.
Also Read | Mizoram: 2 Assam residents held with heroin, meth in Serchhip
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Manipur: Projects worth over Rs 5 cr inaugurated
- Tipra Motha, Congress not to field candidates in Tripura bypolls
- Tripura: BJP candidates file nomination papers, CM Saha leads nomination rally
- Myanmar junta’s reduced sentence for Suu Kyi is a hollow move by a failing state: Study
- Tawang plays host to first-ever North East India Exposure Tour cum Convention 2023
- Mizoram: Two Tripura residents held with over 2 kg of meth tablets