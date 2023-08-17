Mizoram elections: ECI officials to visit state on August 29

Aizawl: Officials of the Election Commission of India (ECI) led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar will visit Mizoram on August 29 in view of the state assembly polls later this year, officials said.

The 20-member ECI delegation will include three constitutional authorities and 17 officials.

Meanwhile, state chief secretary Renu Sharma convened a meeting to discuss the preparatory arrangement in view of the visit of the election commission.

The meeting also deliberated on security arrangements.

The meeting was attended by the state Director General of Police, General Administration department commissioner and secretary, secretary to Governor, Information and Public Relations department secretary and important officials from the election and protocol departments.

Elections to the 40-member Mizoram assembly are due later this year.

Officials said that the ECI is likely to announce the polling in October and polling might be held in the last week of November.

