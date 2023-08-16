Mizoram: 2 Assam residents held with heroin, meth in Serchhip

Aizawl: Two individuals from Assam’s Karimganj district were arrested in Mizoram’s Serchhip district for possessing a substantial quantity of heroin and methamphetamine, as stated by the police on Wednesday.
Acting on a tip-off, the patrolling party of East Lungdar police in Serchhip district intercepted a suspiciously moving vehicle on Tuesday, according to the statement.
A total of 548.15 gm of heroin concealed in 39 soap cases and 5.32 kg (50,000 tablets) of methamphetamine were recovered and seized from the vehicle, the statement added.
The two peddlers, identified as MD Ekbal Hussain (21) and Sayad Uddin (27), both from Karimganj district in Assam, have been arrested for possessing the contraband, the statement confirmed.
The two accused have been booked under sections 21(c)/22(c)/29/25 of the Narcotics Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, as stated.
Further investigation is ongoing to ascertain the forward and backward linkages of the case, the statement concluded.
