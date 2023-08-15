Unfortunate incidents in Manipur deeply aggrieved Mizo society: CM Zoramthanga

Aizawl: Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga on Tuesday said that a series of unfortunate and deplorable incidents, which unfolded in Manipur since May, have deeply aggrieved the entire Mizo society.

He said that the Mizoram government has kept a close watch and taken several steps for the safety and security of the Mizos stranded in Imphal, particularly students, since the very beginning of the ethnic violence in the neighbouring state.

“The entire country has been deeply pained by the violent ethnic conflict which erupted in our neighbouring state of Manipur on May 4, 2023. The series of unfortunate and deplorable incidents which have unfolded since then have deeply aggrieved the entire Mizo society,” the chief minister said after unfurling the tri-colour during the celebration of Independence Day in Aizawl.

He said that the state government also took up relief and rehabilitation measures for the internally displaced people from Manipur, who have sought shelter in our state. The chief minister said that more than 2388.50 quintals of foodgrain have been distributed to those affected by the ethnic clash. The state government has allocated Rs. 5 crore for relief and rehabilitation and the civil societies, NGOs, churches and individuals have contributed immensely both in cash and kind, he said.

He pointed out that his government has requested the Centre to provide Rs. 10 crore for providing necessities to internally displaced people.

According to the state home department, 12,607 people from strife-torn Manipur, have taken shelter in Mizoram as of Tuesday.

Of this, 2,765 people took shelter in 38 relief camps and the remaining 9,842 lived outside relief camps, it said.

The relief camps were set up in Aizawl, Kolasib and Saitual districts, it said. Kolasib district, which borders Assam, hosts the highest number of internally displaced people at 4,443, closely followed by Aizawl district (4,272) and Saitual district (2,951).

Aizawl and Saitual districts share more than 90 km with Manipur.

The Kuki-Hmar-Zomi-Mizo, collectively known as Kukis or Zo hnahthlak (Zo tribes) in Manipur, share ethnic ties with the Mizos of Mizoram.

