Mizoram MPs accorded heroes' welcome for stand on Manipur

Aizawl: Two Mizoram MPs: C. Lalrosanga from Lok Sabha and K. Vanlalvena from Rajya Sabha were on Saturday accorded a heroes’ welcome as they arrived at lone Lengpui Airport in Aizawl for their firm stance to defend Manipur’s Zo ethnic tribes in the parliament.
The two MPs were felicitated with Mizo traditional shawls as a token of appreciation.
Addressing a function organised by Mizo National Front (MNF) at Lengpui airport, C. Lalrosanga, the lone Lok Sabha member from the state said he backed the opposition’s no-confidence motion in support of the Zo ethnic people in Manipur and not because he supported the Congress.
He said that the Central government led by BJP evaded the Manipur issue in the Parliament although they tried their best to raise the issue of ethnic violence in the strife-torn state.
Despite the request, he was denied the opportunity to raise the Manipur issue along with other MPs and also was not given a chance to speak during the no-confidence motion, he said.
He said that they had a firm stand on the Manipur issue due to unwavering support from the people of Mizoram.
K. Vanlalvena also said they opposed the NDA on the Manipur issue throughout the session as instructed by Chief Minister Zoramthanga.
He said he was denied, several times, the opportunity to raise the Manipur issue and the suffering of the Zo ethnic tribes.
He said that his microphone was muted in the Rajya Sabha while rebutting the Union Home Minister’s statement about the Zo ethnic people of Manipur labelling them as illegal immigrants.
Vanlalvena was also facilitated by the Zomi Council Steering Committee of Manipur.at the Aizawl Press Club. He was hailed as the “father” of all tribal communities in Manipur within the parliamentary context.
Reacting to Home Minister’s remarks in Parliament about Kuki immigrants from Myanmar contributing to tensions in Manipur, Vanlalvena retorted with determination.
He argued that the tribal people in Manipur were not immigrants but had inhabited the northeast region for over two centuries prior to British colonisation.
“As a tribal from Mizoram, we are not foreigners or Myanmarese nationals; we are Indians. Our presence in the northeast predates India’s independence by centuries,” he asserted, revealing that he continued his speech even after his microphone was switched off in solidarity with Manipur’s tribals.
“I remain steadfast in my support for my Zo brethren in Manipur,” Vanlalvena said. He said other NDA members must have hated them because of their resolute stand on the Manipur issue.
