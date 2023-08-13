Mizoram: 2 youths drown during birthday celebrations, bodies missing

Aizawl: Two youths have gone missing since Sunday after they drowned in a river, the police stated.

The victims were identified as Lalmuanpuia (26) and Lalropeka (15), both from Aizawl’s Ramthar Veng. They were playing in the Tlawng river near Sihhmui village, about 21 km from Aizawl, when a strong water current swept them away on Sunday.

They had been attending a birthday party, sources stated.

Locals from Ramthar Veng and volunteers from Sairang, Sihhmui, and surrounding villages launched a search operation soon after they fell into the river.

As of the time of filing this report, the victims have not yet been located.

