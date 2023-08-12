Only MNF dares to go against Modi: Mizoram CM

Aizawl: Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga, who is also the president of ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), on Friday said that there are no other political parties like the MNF that is willing to go against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Zoramthanga’s statement came a day after lone Lok Sabha member C. Lalrosanga of MNF backed the opposition’s no-confidence motion against the NDA government over its handling of Manipur violence.

Addressing party workers at MNF party office ‘Hnam Run’ in Aizawl, Zoramthanga said that their MP (C. Lalrosanga) supported the opposition’s no-confidence motion as the party is dissatisfied with the centre’s handling of the Manipur issue.

He said that he was instructed by his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sharma to inform his MP to abstain from the session during the no-confidence motion.

“Although his (C. Lalrosanga) mother was ill and admitted at ICU, our MP forced himself to take part in the discussion and voted in favour of the opposition no-confidence motion,” Zoramthanga said.

The MNF president also said that the party’s support to the BJP-led NDA is only on issue-based.

“There are two rival blocks at the Centre. One is the UPA and the other is the NDA led by BJP. We can’t be part of the Congress led UPA. We take part in the NDA on issue based. We support or not support the NDA depending on the issue,” he said.

He said that his party had strongly opposed the Citizenship amendment Act as well as the bid to implement Uniform Civil Code (UCC) though both were introduced by the NDA.

He said that he had also written to the Prime Minister informing him that his party strongly opposed any bid to implement UCC in the country.

“As we are a part of the NDA, we can bark at them from inside and just because we are an ally of the BJP through the NDA does not mean that we will function merely at the whims of Narendra Modi,” Zoramthanga said.

He pointed that the MNF government defied the NDA government’s order to deport refugees from Myanmar and allowed them to take shelter in the state.

“While we ask for funds to the tune of Rs 10 crore from the centre as humanitarian assistance to the Myanmar refugees, who are our kindred brothers, the central government gave only Rs 3 crore,” he said.

The CM then said that he had informed the central government that the Mizoram government has been providing shelter and humanitarian assistance to the refugees from Myanmar, as the central government did to millions of refugees from the erstwhile East Pakistan during 1970-71.

