Why this Mizoram activist wants to raise black flags on Independence Day

As India prepares to celebrate its Independence Day, a prominent activist from Mizoram, Ruatfela Nu, also known as Vanramchhuangi has called on the public to display black flags in protest against recent government actions.

The move comes as a response to the Forest Conservation and Biological Diversity Amendment Act of 2023, passed by the BJP, which has raised concerns about its impact on Mizoram’s environment, cultural heritage, and tribal identity.

In a statement, the activist highlighted the deep-rooted connection between the Mizo people and their natural surroundings. The Forest Conservation and Biological Diversity Amendment Act has sparked fears of adverse effects on the state’s forests, rivers, and tribal traditions. The activist asserted that the BJP-led administration’s attempts to control Mizoram’s land and its indifference to the region’s unique identity have fueled these concerns.

“Mizo people belong to tribal communities, and like many tribes globally, our culture shares a profound bond with the forests. Our cultural identity is inseparable from our rivers, streams, and natural surroundings. Despite BJP’s efforts to disconnect us from our ancestral lands, our country, our nation, and our religious beliefs, our determination remains unwavering. We will not be defeated,” she said.

“It is important to be aware that the central BJP government hasn’t made significant contributions to the betterment of the Mizo community. The FC & BD Amendment Act of 2023 should be thoroughly examined, as its consequences for Mizoram could be more concerning than worst-case scenarios. Hence, this bill is more dangerous than any bill that has been introduced so far. It is none but “Satan’s bill” for the tribal communities. Given the prevailing critical circumstances, those who choose to fly the Indian flag at home should be considered a traitor to our state and the people. Even future generations must prevent such betrayal from taking root in our land,” she added.

The activist commented that the expenditure of Rs. 4, 00, 000 to acquire 1, 30, 000 flags by the Art & Culture Department was unwise. She gave her reasons saying, “Allocating Rs 4,00,000 for a flag that neglects the existence of thousands of people’s lives is unwise. Moreover, expenditure doesn’t align with the current economic situation of our nation.”

Ruatfela Nu also included the issues prevailing the neighbouring state of Manipur as one other reason to put up a black flag, saying, “Considering various factors such as the FC & BD Amendment Act 2023, the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), and Amit Shah’s apparent condoning of the Meitei atrocities towards the tribals, his unjust accusation of the Manipur tribals as migrant settlers from Myanmar, when as a matter of fact, Manipur tribals have lived in Manipur since times immemorial, it is suggested that, on the upcoming India Independence Day, a black flag be flown instead of the Indian Flag.”

