Aizawl: Mizoram’s School Education Minister, R Lalchhandama on Tuesday said the state is currently extending education to a total of 8119 refugees and displaced students in the state. Of the total, 6,366 are refugee children from Myanmar, 250 from Bangladesh, and 1,503 displaced children from Manipur.

These children were allowed admission to schools as per a government notification issued on May 24.

Addressing the media, Minister R Lalchhandama emphasized the Mizoram government’s commitment to providing education to refugees.

“Mizoram government is a nationalist government that views Zo tribes from all parts of the world as one. We focus on the unification of the Zo people, and this principle is also reflected in our education sector. Our government not only provides refuge but also education to those in need,” he said.

He reported that the government has gone the extra mile to assist these refugee and displaced children in attempting board examinations. Adjustments have been made in terms of form fill-up procedures in collaboration with the Village Council officials and the Young Mizo Association (YMA).

In the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination last year, 44 refugee children registered for the exam, out of which 31 took the exam, and an impressive 28 of them passed. This resulted in a pass percentage of 90.32%.

Minister R Lalchhandama also highlighted the government’s efforts to prioritize the inclusion of Mizo language learning in the curriculum. To support this initiative, a Mizo Language Development Board (MLDB) has been established.

Additionally, bilingual textbooks have been prepared in accordance with the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Another notable achievement noted by the minister was the growing success of government schools. The enrollment numbers in primary and higher secondary schools have witnessed a significant increase, as per data collected from the Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE). In the academic year 2019-20, there were 1,15,005 students enrolled, followed by 1,19,133 in 2020-21, and a further rise to 1,28,927 in 2021-22.

