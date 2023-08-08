MoU signed for selling Mizoram-made Isabella wine outside state

Aizawl: On Tuesday, the Hnahlan Grape Farming & Processing Co-Op Society Ltd and RR Sales, Delhi, entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the distribution and sales of the locally produced Isabella wine beyond the borders of Mizoram.

The signing ceremony took place at the Planning & Programme Implementation Office, witnessed by esteemed dignitaries and representatives from both parties.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by H. Rammawi, Vice Chairman of the Mizoram State Planning Board, and Dr ZR Thiamsanga, Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) representing Champhai North. Francis Lalmalsawma Sailo represented Hnahlan Grape Farming & Processing Co-Op Society Ltd while Chairman of the Co-Op Society, C. Vanlalhriata, officially signed the MoU on behalf of the society. Representing RR Sales, New Delhi, V. Lalrindika, Director of Business Development, was the signatory on their end.

The Hnahlan winery expects to achieve sales of over two lakh litres of Isabella wine. According to official reports, the grape harvest is currently underway in Hnahlan and its surrounding areas, with over a thousand quintals of grapes already harvested.

Highlighting the commitment to supporting local grape growers, the Mizoram government has launched a Rejuvenation project with financial aid for grape growers from the State Economic Development Programme (SEDP) and Fostering Climate Resilient Upland Farming System (FOCUS

H. Rammawi, Vice Chairman of the Mizoram State Planning Board and Dr ZR Thiamsanga, MLA representing Champhai North were present at the signing ceremony.

Just last year, the state Congress party’s youth wing had accused the ruling Mizo National Front government of failing to come up with proper guidelines and policies on the issue of grape wine sales. The Congress youth officials commented on the raid conducted by the government on May 27, 2022, where grape wine was seized from Lalhriatpuii (L)’s shop in the Millenium centre. Mizoram government has no clear policy, on one hand, they are encouraging the grape growers while on the other hand, their products are being seized, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The party’s spokesperson Lallianchhunga spoke to East Mojo, saying, “It confirms that the ruling MNF Ministry has no concrete policy on the interests of Grape growers even after 4 years of imposing total prohibition in the state. When grape wines were seized at the Millennium Centre on May 27, 2022, it hurt the sentiments of grape growers and their supporters, but now it has deflected from its earlier stand just to win their votes. My question is, do we need this kind of government which has no proper policy on this? A government that has principles and integrity is what the people of Mizoram deserve now. The people must repay this ruling Ministry with their distrust in the 2023 elections.”

The state government notified the grape wine rules on September 7, 2022, which allowed the manufacture, sale and export of grape wines processed from locally grown grapes.

Processing or sale or export of grape wine was previously prohibited under the Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition) Act, which came into force in the state except in the three Autonomous District Council (ADC) areas in the southern part of the state in May 2019.

The grape wine rules came as a result of protest and public outcry triggered by the seizure of huge quantities of bottled grape wines from shops in Aizawl in May.

A youth employed with the government who wished to remain anonymous also questioned the government’s principles, saying, “First, this reflects the non-consistent policy of the government. We can also say that the government didn’t have a short-term or long-term plan towards the farmers in general and the grape growers in particular. Second, we can also say that this is a sign of bad governance. The government didn’t have proper principles and objectives as they can be pressurized by the ongoing situation. Thirdly, I would also like to add that every political party in Mizoram politicized the issue of liquor or the so-called ‘zu’.”

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

He further commented on the government’s decision to ban alcohol saying, “We may not wrongly assume that the majority of the intellect and the youth want the free sale of liquor in our state. Though we do not promote liquor we had quite an experience that by imposing total prohibition we cannot prohibit liquor as the black market is available everywhere in Mizoram. Also, one notable thing is that our personal opinion and our opinion as a group (Church, NGOs, etc) seem to be different in terms of liquor”.

“Though we may personally support the selling of liquor, as a group our opinion is different as we are bound by Church’s position and societal position. The main reason is that political parties want to politicize liquor to gain support from Church leaders so that they can win the election. So, instead of prohibiting our product, we should promote it and try to export our products with good and reliable standards so that the farmers can harvest their hard work,” he added.

Also read: Over 80 families evacuated from South Mizoram amid flood alert

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









