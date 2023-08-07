Over 80 families evacuated from South Mizoram amid flood alert

Aizawl: More than 80 families have been evacuated to safer places due to a flood caused by incessant rain in Mizoram’s southernmost Lawngtlai district and south Mizoram’s Lunglei district near the Bangladesh border, officials said on Monday.
There has been no report of casualties so far, they said.
An official from Tlabung in Lunglei district said about 40 families from Tlabung town and two surrounding villages were evacuated to safer places due to the swelling of the Khawthlangtuipui river.
He said that incessant rain hit Tlabung town for the past four days causing floods in the low-lying areas.
He said that the water level continued to increase as of Monday evening due to continuous rainfall in the area. Several houses in the low-lying area were partially submerged by the water, he said.
“At least 40 families within the Tlabung rural development block have been evacuated to safer places so far. The water level continues to increase till now due to continuous rainfall. However, there is no casualty and the situation is out of danger,” the official said.
He said that the affected families in Tlabung were evacuated to a trade facilitation centre, schools and a community hall.
Officials and volunteers of the Young Mizo Association (YMA) are executing rescue operations, he said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Officials also said that at least 45 families at Chawngte or Kamalanagar town in Lawngtlai district were evacuated to safer places due to floods.
Some dwelling houses in Kamalanagar-IV were fully submerged by water, they said. The district administration is closely monitoring the situation and the affected families were evacuated to schools and empty houses, officials said.
Also read: Manipur: Is separate administration inevitable?
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Man held in Guwahati after video of torturing mother goes viral
- Over 80 families evacuated from South Mizoram amid flood alert
- Tripura: Five, including two cops, injured in acid attack
- Manipur: Meira Paibis stage protests against Assam Rifles
- Manipur violence: SC sets up former women HC judges panel to oversee relief & rehabilitation
- Editor’s Guild sends team to probe media reporting in Manipur