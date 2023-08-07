Manipur violence: Tribal leaders to meet HM Amit Shah in Delhi today

Aizawl: Leaders of Manipur-based Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday to discuss the prevailing situation and find a solution to the tribal demands, sources said.
Shah invited the leaders for talks in Delhi, following which the tribal leaders had a marathon discussion on Sunday to decide whether or not to comply with the request, sources said. The tribal leaders also consulted Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga.
According to sources close to the chief minister, Amit Shah extended an invitation to the ITLF leaders to engage in talks in Delhi on Saturday.
In light of Shah’s invitation for discussions, the ITLF leaders convened a day-long meeting on Saturday, acknowledging the gravity of the decision at hand. Zoramthanga, a fatherly figure among the Zo ethnic tribes across the region, conveyed to the ITLF leaders that they should embrace the opportunity for face-to-face discussions with the Union Home Minister rather than declining the offer. He emphasised the value of directly presenting their concerns, as per a reliable source.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The ITLF delegation departed from Manipur for New Delhi on Sunday, with the talks scheduled for Monday. The delegation is expected to fly from Aizawl to Delhi on Monday.
Meanwhile, six people were reportedly killed by gun and mortar fire on Saturday in one of the worst attacks and counterattacks between the Meitei and Kuki groups. Security sources suspect the fresh wave of attacks was carried out with the huge cache of automatic and semi-automatic weapons and mortars looted from the armoury of the 2nd India Reserve Battalion HQ at Naranseina in Bishnupur district on Thursday.
Also Read | Manipur: Is separate administration inevitable?
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Why wild bird feeding might be good for humans but not for birds: Study
- Manipur: Naga body calls for massive rallies to conclude peace talks
- Assam: Kamrup Metro launches Mission Indradhanush 5.0
- Independence Day celebrations to kickstart in Assam from Aug 8: CM Himanta
- Manipur: Meira Paibis to stage protests against Assam Rifles
- Manipur violence: Tribal leaders to meet HM Amit Shah in Delhi today