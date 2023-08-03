Mizoram's female voters outnumber males by 24,545 ahead of assembly polls

Aizawl: There are over 8.38 lakh voters, including 4.31 lakh female voters, in Mizoram, according to the draft voter lists published on Wednesday, officials said.
Female voters outnumbered their male counterparts by 24,545.
As per the draft rolls published by the state election department, there are altogether 8,38,039 electorates, of which 4,06,747 are males and 4,31,292 are females, officials said.
There are 5,021 service voters, including 89 females in the state, they said.
The draft electoral rolls were prepared for the special summary revision of voters lists to include people attaining 18 years of age on October 1, 2023, they said.
Aizawl district, with 12 assembly constituencies, has the highest number of voters at 2,81,192, followed by south Mizoram’s Lunglei district at 98,516, and Lawngtlai at 89,749.
There are six assembly constituencies in Lunglei district.
Hnahthial district, which was created in 2019, has the least number of electorates at 15,875.
The last date for filing claims (inclusion) and objections is fixed on August 31.
There are 40 assembly constituencies and 1,276 polling stations in Mizoram.
Elections for the 40 assembly seats are due later this year.
In the present assembly, the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) has 27 members, the main opposition Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) has 6 members, Congress has 5, and BJP has 1 member.
Dr. K. Beichhua, who resigned as minister in December last year, was expelled from the MNF for ‘anti-party activities’ in January.
Recently, he announced that he will join the BJP before the state assembly polls.
