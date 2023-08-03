Mizoram: 78-year-old man overcomes age barrier to attend school

A 78-year-old man from eastern Mizoram has become an inspiration for the entire nation by attending school despite his age. Lalringthara, hailing from Hruaikawn village in Champhai district, Mizoram, travels 3 kilometres daily to attend class, wearing a school uniform and carrying a bag full of books.

As per media reports, Lalringthara has enrolled in class 9 at Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) High School for the current academic year.

Born in 1945 near the Indo-Myanmar border in Khuangleng village, his education journey faced hurdles when he had to halt his studies after Class 2 due to his father’s demise. As the only child, he had to assist his mother in the jhum fields, and his schooling suffered as a result. After numerous relocations, he finally settled in New Hruaikawn village in 1995, but poverty disrupted his educational journey.

With a desire to improve his English skills Lalringthara returned to school. Although proficient in the Mizo language, he aims to write applications in English and understand television news reports, sources stated.

Currently employed as the Church Security Guard at New Hruaikawn in Mizoram, Lalringthara shared his motivation with mediapersons, stating, “I decided to go back to school to improve my knowledge, especially in the English language.”

The Headmaster in charge at New Hruaikawn Middle School, Vanlalkima, hailed him as an inspiration and a challenge to students and teachers alike.

