Mizoram: Two held with heroin in Siaha

Aizawl: Officials of the Mizoram excise and narcotics department arrested two persons in South Mizoram’s Siaha town on Monday. 280 grams of heroin were seized, excise and narcotics department said in a statement on Tuesday.
The two arrested persons were identified as Vanhnuaithanga (25) and Rodingliana (29), both from Siaha town.
The accused were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act).
The department has been closely working with a Mara youth organisation-Mara Thyutlia Py (MTP), to curb smuggling of drugs and other contrabands in Siaha district.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The joint team seized 5 grams of heroin on Monday. The excise and narcotics department has so far seized 52.85 kilograms of heroin from January to July.
It has also seized 32.93 kilograms of Methamphetamine during the same period. Among others, the department also seized 92.27 kilograms of ganja (cannabis) and substantial quantities of banned alcohol and beer.
Also read: Mizoram: Young environmentalists criticise Forest Amendment Bill in LS
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Mizoram: Two held with heroin in Siaha
- Manipur: 2 abandoned houses torched in Imphal West
- Here’s how wastewater facilities could tackle food waste, slash emissions
- Why India can afford to wait and watch before regulating AI
- Bangladesh reports 251 dengue deaths up to July
- Govt in process of finalising SOP for safety of journalists, says MoS Home