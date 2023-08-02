Mizoram: Two held with heroin in Siaha

Aizawl: Officials of the Mizoram excise and narcotics department arrested two persons in South Mizoram’s Siaha town on Monday. 280 grams of heroin were seized, excise and narcotics department said in a statement on Tuesday.

The two arrested persons were identified as Vanhnuaithanga (25) and Rodingliana (29), both from Siaha town.

The accused were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act).

The department has been closely working with a Mara youth organisation-Mara Thyutlia Py (MTP), to curb smuggling of drugs and other contrabands in Siaha district.

The joint team seized 5 grams of heroin on Monday. The excise and narcotics department has so far seized 52.85 kilograms of heroin from January to July.

It has also seized 32.93 kilograms of Methamphetamine during the same period. Among others, the department also seized 92.27 kilograms of ganja (cannabis) and substantial quantities of banned alcohol and beer.

