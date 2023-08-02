Mizoram: Amid tensions BJP challenges ruling MNF to leave NDA

Aizawl: The Mizoram unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has dared the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) in the state, urging them to break away from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The challenge from the Mizoram BJP comes shortly after Chief Minister Zoramthanga of the MNF declared that his party is “not afraid of the BJP-led NDA”.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Reacting to CM Zoramthanga‘s statement, K Laldinthara, a prominent state BJP leader, asserted that although the MNF has been threatening to leave the NDA, it lacks the courage to do so.

The ongoing tension between the two alliance partners arose on July 24 when Zoramthanga criticised the NDA, stating that the MNF does not completely approve of the policies presented by the BJP-led alliance, deeming some of them “unacceptable”.

The chief minister made these remarks while addressing MNF workers at the party’s office in Aizawl.

Zoramthanga said, “We (MNF) are part of the BJP-led NDA, but I want to make it clear that we are not afraid of the NDA nor do we agree with all of their policies.” He emphasised that while the alliance aims to bring development to Mizoram, the MNF does not merely act as a “yes man” for the BJP.

One of the major points of contention has been the proposed implementation of the uniform civil code (UCC), to which the MNF has voiced strong objections despite being an alliance partner.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

However, in a later statement to the media in Aizawl, Chief Minister Zoramthanga clarified that the MNF has not yet decided to sever ties with the BJP-led NDA. He highlighted that the current relationship between the two parties is “issue-based” and no decision has been made to exit the alliance.

As the situation unfolds, all eyes remain on the developments within the MNF and the BJP-led NDA, keeping Mizoram’s political landscape in suspense.

Also Read | Mizoram CM rules out MNF breaking alliance with NDA

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









