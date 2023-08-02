Mizoram: Amid tensions BJP challenges ruling MNF to leave NDA

Aizawl: The Mizoram unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has dared the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) in the state, urging them to break away from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
The challenge from the Mizoram BJP comes shortly after Chief Minister Zoramthanga of the MNF declared that his party is “not afraid of the BJP-led NDA”.
Reacting to CM Zoramthanga‘s statement, K Laldinthara, a prominent state BJP leader, asserted that although the MNF has been threatening to leave the NDA, it lacks the courage to do so.
The ongoing tension between the two alliance partners arose on July 24 when Zoramthanga criticised the NDA, stating that the MNF does not completely approve of the policies presented by the BJP-led alliance, deeming some of them “unacceptable”.
The chief minister made these remarks while addressing MNF workers at the party’s office in Aizawl.
Zoramthanga said, “We (MNF) are part of the BJP-led NDA, but I want to make it clear that we are not afraid of the NDA nor do we agree with all of their policies.” He emphasised that while the alliance aims to bring development to Mizoram, the MNF does not merely act as a “yes man” for the BJP.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
One of the major points of contention has been the proposed implementation of the uniform civil code (UCC), to which the MNF has voiced strong objections despite being an alliance partner.
However, in a later statement to the media in Aizawl, Chief Minister Zoramthanga clarified that the MNF has not yet decided to sever ties with the BJP-led NDA. He highlighted that the current relationship between the two parties is “issue-based” and no decision has been made to exit the alliance.
As the situation unfolds, all eyes remain on the developments within the MNF and the BJP-led NDA, keeping Mizoram’s political landscape in suspense.
Also Read | Mizoram CM rules out MNF breaking alliance with NDA
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Why India risks a quantum tech brain drain
- Mizoram: Amid tensions, BJP challenges ruling MNF to leave NDA
- WB has adopted only 4-yr-long UG programme as part of NEP 2020: Edu Minister
- 73% from NE travel outside for better medical care: Study
- Poaching, dev projects could deplete tiger populations in NE, says report
- Mizoram: Two held with heroin in Siaha