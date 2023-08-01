Mizoram: Cabinet approves establishment of state-run university

Aizawl: The Mizoram cabinet on Monday approved the establishment of a state run university. As of now, the state solely relies on Mizoram University (MZU), which operates under the purview of the Central government.

The decision was made during a crucial meeting of the council of ministers, presided over by Chief Minister Zoramthanga.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The move comes as a response to the National Education Policy’s call for the establishment of state universities across the country. With the aim of strengthening higher education within the state, the cabinet reached a consensus on creating an independent state university.

During the meeting, several other crucial proposals were also approved. Among them were the amendment of the Mizoram Rights of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Rules of 2011, and the proposal for establishing the Directorate of Nursing.

The council of ministers approved the amendment proposal for the Mizoram State Medical Rules of 2013, the implementation of the Pharmacy Practice Regulations, the draft rules of Zoram Medical College (ZMC), and the restructuring of Mizoram Health Services, taking into account the grievances of the Mizoram Government Doctor Association.

On July 29, the Mizoram Education Department and NCERT signed an MoU for the PM eVIDYA DTH TV channel to enhance students’ home learning experience. Mizoram also launched two PM eVIDYA DTH TV channels, while the Union Ministry of Education introduced 200 television channels exclusively for students.

The two educational channels, ‘Zirna Kailawn’ or Learning Ladder, dedicated to the elementary level, and ‘Zirna Lamtluang’ or Learning Pathway, aimed at the secondary level, will be broadcasted through DTH TV as well as a dedicated YouTube channel. These channels are expected to play a crucial role in augmenting children’s learning experiences and promoting education in Mizoram.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Mizoram: Lack of drainage a major factor in landslides, says report

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









