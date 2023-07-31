Mizoram: Student body seeks help in moving students enrolled in Manipur

Aizawl: On Monday, a delegation led by Samuela Zothanpuia, the President of the Mizo Students Union (MSU), approached Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati at Raj Bhavan with a plea to assist Mizo students currently enrolled at the Central Agriculture University (CAU) in Imphal.
During the meeting, the MSU President shared concerns about the well-being of 39 students from Mizoram pursuing their studies at CAU, Imphal. They conveyed their worries that these students might be facing certain risks and challenges. The delegation appealed to the Governor, urging him to facilitate a smooth transfer of these newly enrolled Mizo students to another institution.
Out of the 39 students, 12 are in their final year of studies, while the remaining 28 need to submit their admission documents to CAU, Imphal before the approaching deadline of 2nd August. Considering the pressing matter of upcoming exams, the MSU officials sought the Governor’s support in allowing the final year students to take their examinations through online mode.
Emphasising the current situation in Imphal, the MSU officials expressed their apprehensions about the safety of these students. In light of this, they requested the Governor’s intervention to explore alternatives in coordination with the authorities at CAU, Imphal.
Acknowledging the seriousness of the matter, the Governor promptly took action. He personally contacted the Vice Chancellor of Central Agriculture University and arranged a meeting between MSU officials and the CAU students. This crucial meeting is scheduled to take place on August 2, providing a platform to address the concerns and find appropriate solutions.
