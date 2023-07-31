Mizoram: Lack of drainage a major factor in landslides, says report

Aizawl: The capital city of Mizoram, Aizawl is reeling under the impact of the latest landslide where a building in Vaivakawn Zohnuai collapsed on Thursday. As the collapse loosened and softened the soil, it extensively damaged the roads connecting Aizawl to Mizoram University were all blocked. Travellers take a long winding route to access safe passage to the university. Every time there is a heavy downpour of rain, Mizoram becomes prone to a series of landslides, and a report by the Directorate of Geology and Mining in Mizoram has shown that two-thirds of the landslides are related to improper drainage.

The report, published as part of their 2022-23 annual report, states that landslides were investigated by studying topographic conditions such as constituent rock units, structure and triggering factors and magnitude of the landslides. During this financial year, the Landslide Disaster team inspected 55 locations. Their report stated that lack of “proper drainage systems, surplus runoff winding all along the slopes, these curving water courses result in heavy removal of slope forming materials.” Two-thirds of large-scale landslides in the state investigated by government geologists were due to improper drainage.

The need for proper drainage systems was echoed in a statement by Congress spokesperson Lallianchhunga on Friday. After a visit to the landslide-affected area in Vaivakawn Zohnuai, the spokesperson told East Mojo that a proper drainage system was the need of the hour.

“After coming to the site, we can see very clearly how every family needs a proper drainage system. Not just here but all over the city a proper drainage system needs to call our attention. The government has to take steps in this regard too,” he said.

The Home Minister Lalchamliana has spoken up on the damage caused due to the landslide in Vaivakawn Zohnuai, saying the damage is extensive and would need intervention from the Central government. A detailed comprehensive report would be submitted to the National Disaster Authorities Management to seek their intervention.

The general public and citizens of the capital city, affected every time a landslide occurs, spoke to EastMojo about the need for a proper drainage system.

Lalruatdika, a resident of Vaivakawn where the landslide took place on Thursday highlighted how a video of the house collapsing went viral on social media where a gush of water could be seen splashing as soon as the house collapsed, “It is clear from the video that a lack of proper drainage was one of the causes of the landslide that took place in Zohnuai,” he said.

He also added how open drains were a disadvantage to the small roads, “If the open drains could be covered we would have wider roads. Our vehicles can hardly overtake each other due to the narrow roads. On top of that, most of the drains are wide open and if we make a minor mistake there is a risk of the car falling in the drain.”

Beyond the government findings, the public has made their assessments based on their observations. Take, for example, another landslide incident that took place in Dawrpui Vengthar around June this year. A resident of the locality spoke to East Mojo on the condition of anonymity saying “Not far from our house, a landowner was planning to build a house and he started excavating the soil but it resulted in a landslide. The property above his had failed to use a proper drainage system and let their wastewater flow into his property. As a result, the soil was loose and he had to suffer major losses as the excavation resulted in a landslide.”

Stressing the dangers of the lack of a drainage system, another Aizawl resident, Lalnuntluanga told East Mojo, “Proper drainage is essential for safety and well-being, lack of proper drainage can be hazardous both in plan and in the hills. One of the major causes of the flood in Chennai in 2015 was due to lack of proper drainage. Even in Aizawl, the landslide is more prone where there is no proper drainage and water is just let off on the soil instead of concrete which dampens and causes landslide and erosion.”

