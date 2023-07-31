Manipur violence: Mizoram yet to get any aid from Centre for IDPs

Aizawl: Mizoram is yet to receive assistance from the Centre to provide relief to over 12,600 internally displaced people (IDP) from strife-torn Manipur, a state home department official said on Sunday.
State home commissioner and secretary H. Lalengmawia said Chief Minister Zoramthanga had sought Rs. 10 crore as immediate relief for the IDP in May.
“We have not received any assistance from the Centre till now, even as the state government raises funds on its own to provide relief to internally displaced people from Manipur,” Lalengmawia said.
He expressed hope that the Centre will sanction funds for the displaced people, who have been taking shelter in the state after ethnic violence broke out in the neighbouring state on May 3.
Lalengmawia also said that the government has raised funds and solicited donations from like-minded legislators, government employees, bankers, corporators and others.
“We have completed the collection, and I am yet to receive a report of the total amount,” he said.
Earlier, Zoramthanga had also expressed hope that they would receive assistance from the Centre. According to the state home department, 12,611 people from Manipur have entered the state till Friday. About 4,440 people took shelter in the Kolasib district, 4,265 in the Aizawl district and 2,951 in the Saitual district, it said.
The remaining 955 took shelter in Champhai, Mamit, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Lunglei, Serchhip, Khawzawl and Hnahthial districts.
The government and villages have set up 38 relief camps in Aizawl, Kolasib and Saitual districts.
The government, NGOs, churches and villagers provided food and other basic items to the displaced people.
