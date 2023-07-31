Aizawl: Former Mizoram governor and veteran Congress leader Vakkom B Purushuthoman passed away due to age-related illness at his residence in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. He was 95.

Purushuthoman served as the 18th Governor of Mizoram from 2011 to 2014. The present Mizoram Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati, upon hearing the sad news, conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family through Twitter.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Purushothaman, who was born at Vakkom village in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram district had been a five-time legislator and twice elected to the Lok Sabha.

He was the longest-served speaker of the Kerala assembly from 1982-84 and from 2001-2004 and also became a cabinet minister thrice. Purushothaman had served as Governor of Mizoram from 2011-2014 and Tripura besides Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

He quit as Governor of Tripura in 2014 and has been confined to his home since then.

Also read: Mizoram: Student body seeks help in moving students enrolled in Manipur

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









