Aizawl: Former Mizoram governor and veteran Congress leader Vakkom B Purushuthoman passed away due to age-related illness at his residence in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. He was 95.
Purushuthoman served as the 18th Governor of Mizoram from 2011 to 2014. The present Mizoram Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati, upon hearing the sad news, conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family through Twitter.
Purushothaman, who was born at Vakkom village in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram district had been a five-time legislator and twice elected to the Lok Sabha.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
He was the longest-served speaker of the Kerala assembly from 1982-84 and from 2001-2004 and also became a cabinet minister thrice. Purushothaman had served as Governor of Mizoram from 2011-2014 and Tripura besides Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
He quit as Governor of Tripura in 2014 and has been confined to his home since then.
Also read: Mizoram: Student body seeks help in moving students enrolled in Manipur
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Nagaland: 20-year-old arrested in minor girl rape case
- Manipur tribal forum demands withdrawal of state police from Moreh
- Former Mizoram governor Vakkom Purushothaman passes away
- Assam STF conducts operation against touts of Rohingya Muslims, arrests 8
- Mizoram: Lack of drainage a major factor in landslides, says report
- Tripura: 7 SSC aspirants detained with fake domicile certificates