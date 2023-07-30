Mizoram begins collecting biometric data of Myanmar nationals

Aizawl: The Mizoram government has begun collecting biometric details of Myanmar nationals following instruction from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, a home department official said on Sunday.
More than 30,000 Myanmar nationals have been taking shelter across Mizoram since February 2021 after the Myanmar military junta staged a coup.
A Pilot exercise of recording biometric data of Myanmar nationals was started in all 11 districts last week, state home officer on special duty cum joint secretary David H. Lalthangliana said.
He said that the exercise was conducted in relief camps.
In April, the MHA instructed Mizoram and Manipur to capture the biographic and biometric details of illegal immigrants.
The Ministry in June reminded both states to complete the exercise by September 30.
David said that the exercise could not be undertaken immediately as the original format and programming had to be altered to suit the collection of data from Myanmar nationals.
The Mizoram government had earlier conducted profiling of the Myanmar nationals and issued identity cards to them.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Chief Minister Zoramthanga had earlier said that his government had objected to the instruction of the Centre to deport the Myanmar nationals.
He had said that Mizoram could not push back the Myanmar nationals as they belong to the same ethnic group and had to provide shelter on humanitarian grounds.
A majority of the Myanmar nationals live in relief camps, while some live in rented houses and others are accommodated by their relatives.
The government, NGOs, churches and villagers provide food to the Myanmar nationals, who also support themselves on daily labour.
Also Read | MNF working to bring Zo tribes under one admin: Mizoram Dy CM
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Mizoram begins collecting biometric data of Myanmar nationals
- Arunachal: Indian Army helps build ‘Amrit Sarovar’ in Tenga Valley
- Opinion: Can ‘disarmament’ solve the Manipur crisis?
- CDFI condemns AASU for alleged targetting Chakmas in Arunachal
- Why does Kaziranga still not have a Tiger Conservation Plan?
- Objective is to help players get limelight: Pro Panja League promoters