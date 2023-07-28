Cursed: Why Mizoram is protesting against Forest Amendment Bill

Aizawl: Between Thursday evening and Friday morning, the social media statuses of netizens in Mizoram were rife with opinions on the Forest Conservation (Amendment) Bill 2023 passed in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

A vocal activist, Vanramchhuangi, also known as Ruatfela Nu, was quick to write that the saffron party had devised a plan to distract the masses through the Manipur issue while drafting the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill 2023. She further stated that the only solution is for BJP to be out of the picture and to organise protests as much as possible.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Speaking with EastMojo, Vanramchhuangi compared the Bill to Satan, saying, “This Bill is as dangerous as Satan. There are many reasons for the Manipur crisis, and one of these is land ownership. Many people have raised concerns that it was an early insight on the impact of the Bill.”

She further mentioned that the Bill is especially dangerous for the Northeast states as the government will now be able to take up non-forest activities in the forest areas with ease, “If this Bill is passed it will greatly impact the indigenous persons and it will shake apart our land rights. We have to fight together united against it. Churches and individuals have to start praying otherwise everything our ancestors have left us will be gone.”

Politicians and political parties have also spoken up strongly against the Bill. Lalrinmawii Fanai, Vice President of the Peoples Conference Party, called it a cursed Bill, saying, “Mizoram is a state where people make a livelihood through the forest and wildlife this FCA Bill will destroy our livelihoods. We will have to take the Central government’s permission just to cut one bamboo.”

Lalduhoma, MLA and leader of the Zoram People’s Movement party also voiced his opinion saying, “The Central government is trying to take control over our lands. Instead of abolishing the laws in place one by one, they are automatically cancelling all the existing laws through this Bill. The government and our MPs have to take the first step and all of us should follow suit fighting together against this Bill.”

According to a report in the Economic Times, the Bill was passed after a brief debate. Responding to the debate on the Bill, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said, “We have encouraged social forestry, but still people have not taken it up fearing that they will not be able to cut trees grown on private land. India’s agro-forestry imports are very large, particularly teak and other woods. We have provisions in the Bill to promote agro-forestry.”

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Despite the assurances, citizens of the Northeast, including Mizoram, are concerned. Most of all, young citizens are worried that the Bill will threaten their rights.

Lalruatfela Khiangte, a young environmentalist and a spokesperson of Youth for Environment Justice Mizoram shared his thoughts with EastMojo, saying: “From what I have learned of the FCA Bill 2023, even though the intention of the Central government may be pure at heart, does it really justify the fact that the Bill threatens the role of the state on its own forest and land. Keeping aside the purview of the state, can we, as an indigenous people of the land of Mizoram, trust that no activity that may hamper our way of life and cultural survival will not be taken up? The objectives of the Bill seem harmless and significant but the fault here lies in the federal structure of the country, wherein, the forest lies in the concurrent list and this FCA Bill 2023 transfers the power wholly to the centre. Does it seem odd that the central government wants full autonomy over the state land, especially the ones protected by Article 371 of the Constitution?”

Expressing his concern over the environment, he said, “We cannot miss the environmental perspective as well. The central government through its agency such as the NHIDCL does not have a good record of abiding by forest and environmental laws or conforming to local needs. I think we do not need the FCA Bill, 2023, considering the Bill will spike the Centre’s power which contradicts the federal structure of the land. States are fully capable, more intimate to the land it holds, and I believe the requirements for a goal of diplomatic or environmental needs can be met with intricate cooperation and commitment between the two.”

Also Read: Why indigenous communities are the key to India’s sustainable future

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









