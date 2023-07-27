Over 600 Meiteis flee Mizoram amid tension over Manipur viral video

Aizawl: More than 600 Meiteis have left Mizoram due to fear of tension after two tribal women being paraded naked by a mob in Manipur surfaced online recently, a senior police officer said on Thursday.
Superintendent of Police, Crime Investigation Department, Special Branch, Vanlalfaka Ralte told PTI that the Meitei people left the state for fear of being attacked after an ex-militant organisation issued an advisory after the viral video of two women paraded naked by a mob in Manipur.
The SP said that the Meiteis also felt “insecure” due to the solidarity march organised by civil society groups on Tuesday.
According to Ralte, more than 600 Meiteis left for their home states till Tuesday.
There is no report of any Meitei people leaving since Wednesday, he said.
However, a leader of the Meitei organisation claimed that the Meitei people continue to leave Mizoram till Thursday.
All Mizoram Manipuri Association (AMMA) vice president Rambir said that the Meitei people continue to leave Mizoram as they felt “insecure” due to the recent protest rally by a conglomerate of major civil society organisations across the state.
He claimed that more than 3,000 Meiteis, mostly teachers, students and workers, live in Mizoram.
On Tuesday, NGO Co-ordination Committee, a conglomerate of five major civil society organisations, including the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA), organised massive protest rallies in different parts of the state expressing solidarity with the Kuki-Zo ethnic community in Manipur.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga, his deputy Tawnluia, ministers and legislators cutting across party lines also took part in the protest rally in Aizawl.
Police said that there is no report of any untoward incident since the solidarity march.
Recently, Peace Accord MNF Returnees Association had served as an advisory to the Meiteis to leave Mizoram for their own safety as the Mizos became angry for atrocities meted out to the Zo ethnic people in the neighbouring state.
Also Read | Mizoram CM rules out MNF breaking alliance with NDA
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Nepali, Norwegian climbers set world record; scale 14 peaks in three months
- Over 600 Meiteis flee Mizoram amid tension over Manipur viral video
- India strongly condemns China’s issuance of stapled visas to Arunachal sportspersons
- Manipur: Gunfight breaks out in Bishnupur; house torched
- Two from Arunachal selected as international Wushu judges
- Manipur: Unknown disease kills at least 10 pigs in Ukhrul