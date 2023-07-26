Aizawl: Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga and chief of Mizo National Front (MNF) on Tuesday ruled out MNF breaking alliance with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as Manipur continues to burn in ethnic violence.
MNF is a member of the BJP led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) and also an ally of the NDA at the Centre.
Speaking to reporters on the sideline of a massive solidarity rally organised by civil society groups in Aizawl, Zoramthanga said that severing ties with the NDA depended on political necessity.
“So far, the party (MNF) has not made any consideration on this issue. It depends on political necessity,” he said. He said the MNF alignment with the NDA is issue-based.
“When the NDA policy is against the interest of minorities and the larger population, we strongly oppose it,” he added.
Zoramthanga had on Monday said that he is not afraid of the NDA. During the MNF party meeting at the party office, he said that the MNF is not submissive to all the policies of the NDA.
