Mizoram: Myanmar national among 3 arrested by NIA

New Delhi: Three accused, including a Myanmar national, were arrested as the National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out extensive searches in connection with a case related to seizure of explosives, arms and ammunition in Mizoram, an official said on Tuesday.
The arrested accused — Myanmar national Henry Siangnuna (48) and locals J Rohlupuia (55) and C Laldinsaga (43) — will be produced before the Special NIA Court in Aizawl, where the agency will seek their remand in the case registered last year, an NIA spokesperson said.
The official said the three men were taken into custody by the NIA after raids at four locations in Mizoram — two in Champhai district and one each in Aizawl and Lawngtlai districts — on Monday.
The raids were conducted at the houses of the suspects linked with pilferage and transportation of explosives and arms from Mizoram to Myanmar. Several incriminating materials were seized during the raids, the spokesperson said.
The case pertains to the seizure of two pick-up trucks laden with explosives and firearms from the Kulikawn area of Aizawl by the Army’s Assam Rifles unit on May 1 last year. The consignment consisted of 223 boxes of 200 sticks each, gunpowder and weapons.
The NIA probe has revealed that Siangnuna, in connivance with Rohlupuia, had illegally purchased arms by using the latter’s arms dealer’s licence. These arms were further being transported across the border to Myanmar, the spokesperson said.
During the search at Siangnuna’s house, the official said a smartphone with two SIM cards, an airgun, two compressed air cylinders, a Myanmar entry-exit document and an Aadhar card were seized.
The probe has revealed that Laldinsaga’s licence was used for procuring explosives from an explosives supplier firm at Guwahati for onward supply to Myanmar, the NIA said, adding that it is continuing with its investigation in the case to unravel further links of the accused in the arms and explosives smuggling racket.
