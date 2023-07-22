Aizawl: The Home Department of the Mizoram government, on Saturday, expressed concerns related to the ethnic conflict in Manipur and its impact on the neighbouring state after former cadres of the erstwhile Mizo National Front (MNF) ‘urged’ Meiteis to leave the state.

As per the government, till July 21, a total of 12,584 Chin-Kuki-Zo individuals from Manipur have sought safety and refuge in Mizoram. The Mizoram government has taken several measures to ensure the security and well-being of these refugees.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

However, the situation came under scrutiny following a press release by the Peace Accord MNF Returnees Association (PAMRA) that was misinterpreted in some sections of the press as a directive to Meiteis living in Mizoram to leave the state.

In response to the misunderstanding, the Home Commissioner, Pu H. Lalengmawia, IAS, held a meeting with representatives of PAMRA on July 22.

During the meeting, PAMRA clarified that their release was intended as an advisory, urging Meiteis living in Mizoram to exercise caution in light of the ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur. It was not intended to be a diktat or a quit notice to the Meitei community residing in Mizoram.

The Home Commissioner, in turn, informed PAMRA representatives about the various steps and measures taken by the Mizoram Government to address the ethnic conflict.

After the discussion, PAMRA expressed regret that their statement had been misconstrued and agreed not to pursue the matter any further to maintain peace and tranquility in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Subsequently, the Home Commissioner also met with representatives of All Mizoram Manipuri Association and reassured them of their safety and security in Mizoram. He urged the Meitei community not to be misguided by rumours and encouraged them to stay in the state.

This move comes as an effort to dispel any apprehensions and misconceptions that may have arisen due to the misinterpretation of PAMRA’s press statement.

The Mizoram government said that it was closely monitoring the situation in Manipur and assured its full support to those seeking refuge in the state. No incidents of violence or untoward occurrences have been reported in Mizoram as of the issued statement.

The release also read that the government remains committed to upholding the values of peace, inclusivity, and harmony among all communities residing within its borders and urged all residents to stand united during these challenging times and work towards a peaceful resolution of the ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur.

Also Read | Former MNF cadres urges displaced Meiteis to leave Mizoram

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









