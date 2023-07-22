Mizoram: Assam Rifles to run free coaching centre in Aizawl
Representational Image

Aizawl: Assam Rifles on Friday announced it will run a free coaching centre in Aizawl for 30 students from poor financial backgrounds to prepare them for medical and engineering examinations.

Inspector General of Assam Rifles V K Nambiar told reporters that free accommodation will also be provided to the students.

He said the project is expected to be launched in September and tutors will be brought from outside the state.

“Thirty meritorious students preferably from poor financial backgrounds will be selected and provided with free coaching for medical and engineering examinations. Initially, the classes will be run for one batch and depending on its outcome, it will be continued for the next batch,” he said.

Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.

Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com

SUBSCRIBE HERE

“The project is expected to be launched in September although modalities and eligibility criteria are yet to be worked out,” Nambiar added.

Also Read | Mizoram: Civil society groups plan protests against ethnic violence in Manipur

Trending Stories

Latest Stories

Leave a comment

Leave a comment