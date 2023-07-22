Mizoram: Assam Rifles to run free coaching centre in Aizawl

Aizawl: Assam Rifles on Friday announced it will run a free coaching centre in Aizawl for 30 students from poor financial backgrounds to prepare them for medical and engineering examinations.

Inspector General of Assam Rifles V K Nambiar told reporters that free accommodation will also be provided to the students.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

He said the project is expected to be launched in September and tutors will be brought from outside the state.

“Thirty meritorious students preferably from poor financial backgrounds will be selected and provided with free coaching for medical and engineering examinations. Initially, the classes will be run for one batch and depending on its outcome, it will be continued for the next batch,” he said.

“The project is expected to be launched in September although modalities and eligibility criteria are yet to be worked out,” Nambiar added.

Also Read | Mizoram: Civil society groups plan protests against ethnic violence in Manipur

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









