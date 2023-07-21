Mizoram: Civil society groups plan protests against ethnic violence in Manipur

Aizawl: Mizoram civil society groups have announced their intention to hold state-wide demonstrations on July 25 in protest against the appalling treatment of the Kuki-Hmar-Mizo-Zomi community in Manipur.

The decision comes in the wake of a video surfacing on social media that showed a mob forcing two women to parade naked in Kangpokpi district.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA) leader, Professor Lalnuntluanga, revealed that the demonstrations aim to condemn the atrocities suffered by the Zo ethnic people in Manipur and show solidarity with them. The plan was finalised during a meeting of the NGO Co-Ordination Committee, a conglomerate of prominent civil societies and student organisations led by CYMA.

In addition to the demonstrations, the committee requested all households in Mizoram to display black cloth as a symbolic gesture of mourning and protest against the injustices inflicted upon the Zo or Kuki ethnic people in the neighbouring state.

The committee further appealed to government employees, students, traders and commercial vehicle operators in Mizoram to join the mass protest.

It might be noted that the Kukis in Manipur share close ethnic ties with the Mizos, making the issue deeply significant for the civil society in Mizoram.

Also Read | Manipur situation seems to have worsened, silence not an option: Mizoram CM

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









