Aizawl: Mizoram’s main opposition party, the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) on Wednesday, strongly opposed any bid to implement the controversial Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country.

The party’s working president K. Sapdanga told reporters that ZPM recently wrote to the Law Commission of India opposing the implementation of the UCC.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

He said that the Mizo Christians will be worst affected if UCC is implemented, as Mizoram has sent out the largest number of missionaries among Northeastern states.

“Although there is a bid to exempt the northeast, we want the UCC not implemented in the entire country,” Sapdanga said.

So far, the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), the Congress and the Mizoram Church Leaders’ Committee has written to the law commission, opposing any move to implement UCC in the state.

BJP Mizoram unit had earlier said in a statement that it also opposed the implementation of UCC in the country.

Also Read | Mizoram: ZPM announces candidates for assembly polls

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









