Aizawl: Mizoram’s main opposition party, the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) on Wednesday, strongly opposed any bid to implement the controversial Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country.
The party’s working president K. Sapdanga told reporters that ZPM recently wrote to the Law Commission of India opposing the implementation of the UCC.
He said that the Mizo Christians will be worst affected if UCC is implemented, as Mizoram has sent out the largest number of missionaries among Northeastern states.
“Although there is a bid to exempt the northeast, we want the UCC not implemented in the entire country,” Sapdanga said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
So far, the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), the Congress and the Mizoram Church Leaders’ Committee has written to the law commission, opposing any move to implement UCC in the state.
BJP Mizoram unit had earlier said in a statement that it also opposed the implementation of UCC in the country.
Also Read | Mizoram: ZPM announces candidates for assembly polls
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Mizoram police seize 93 grams of heroin
- What happened to daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven; guilty won’t be spared: PM Modi
- Manipur Police arrests alleged mastermind behind parading two tribal women naked, molesting them
- Massive outrage in Manipur after video of two women paraded naked surfaces
- Woman from Assam lured with job offer, sold and forced into marriage in Jind
- Meghalaya: Drugs worth Rs 20 lakh seized, 5 from Manipur arrested