Aizawl: At least three people, including two women, were arrested for possessing heroin in east Mizoram’s Champhai town on Monday, police said in a statement.
The Champhai police on duty at Chalbawiha junction check gate intercepted a maxicab on Monday night and recovered 93 grams of heroin, the statement said.
The seized heroin was concealed in 8 soap cases, it said.
The maxicab driver Vanneihthanga (33), a resident of Zemabawk in Aizawl and his two female passengers identified as KC Thangmawii (43) and Lalzawmpuii (39), both hail from Zokhawthar village in Champhai district have been arrested in connection with the seizure, it said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The three accused were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, the statement added.
Also Read | Mizoram: Meth tablets worth Rs 6 cr seized in Champhai
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Mizoram police seize 93 grams of heroin
- What happened to daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven; guilty won’t be spared: PM Modi
- Manipur Police arrests alleged mastermind behind parading two tribal women naked, molesting them
- Massive outrage in Manipur after video of two women paraded naked surfaces
- Woman from Assam lured with job offer, sold and forced into marriage in Jind
- Meghalaya: Drugs worth Rs 20 lakh seized, 5 from Manipur arrested