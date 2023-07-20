Mizoram police seize 93 grams of heroin

Aizawl: At least three people, including two women, were arrested for possessing heroin in east Mizoram’s Champhai town on Monday, police said in a statement.

The Champhai police on duty at Chalbawiha junction check gate intercepted a maxicab on Monday night and recovered 93 grams of heroin, the statement said.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The seized heroin was concealed in 8 soap cases, it said.

The maxicab driver Vanneihthanga (33), a resident of Zemabawk in Aizawl and his two female passengers identified as KC Thangmawii (43) and Lalzawmpuii (39), both hail from Zokhawthar village in Champhai district have been arrested in connection with the seizure, it said.

The three accused were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, the statement added.

Also Read | Mizoram: Meth tablets worth Rs 6 cr seized in Champhai

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









