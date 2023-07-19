Mizoram: Meth tablets worth Rs 6 cr seized in Champhai

Aizawl: Acting on a tip-off, a joint operation conducted by Assam Rifles and Mizoram police on Wednesday resulted in the seizure of 20,000 Methamphetamine tablets valued at Rs. 6 crore.

The operation took place along the Zokhawthar-Melbuk road in the Champhai district of Mizoram, near the border with Myanmar.

In an official statement, Assam Rifles commended the diligent and tactically planned operation.

Two individuals, identified as Jaynal Uddin (27) and Fayzul Haque (28) from Kakuripar village in Assam’s Karimganj district, were apprehended for possessing the confiscated drugs.

Meanwhile the contraband, estimated at Rs. 6 crore, was handed over to the state police at Zokhawthar on the same day, as mentioned in the official statement.

Assam Rifles emphasised that the smuggling of illegal Methamphetamine tablets poses a significant concern for Mizoram. The paramilitary force has been actively working to combat smuggling activities, undertaking consistent efforts to curb their occurrence.

