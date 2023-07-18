Mizoram Cong youth wing urges CM to go to Delhi, speak on Manipur violence

Aizawl: Youth wing of Mizoram Congress on Monday urged Chief Minister Zoramthanga to attend the meeting convened by the NDA in Delhi on Tuesday and to raise his voice against the stoic silence of the Centre on the ongoing Manipur’s ethnic violence.
In a press statement issued on Monday, the Mizoram Pradesh Youth Congress Committee (MPYCC) asked Zoramthanga to condemn the atrocities faced by the Kuki community in a violence-hit neighbouring state.
“We demand that the chief minister attend the NDA meeting and strongly condemn the NDA government for not taking any measures to control violence in Manipur even after such sufferings of the Kuki community and burning of over 250 churches,” the statement said.
The MPYCC also asked Zoramthanga to urge the Prime Minister to take measures for the restoration of peace in Manipur.
The chief minister should also raise questions about the role of RSS in the ongoing violence, it said.
Meanwhile, the state home department said that people from Manipur continue to flock in and 12,512 people have taken refuge in different parts of the state.
Of the 12,512 internally displaced people, 4,430 people took shelter in the Assam border Kolasib district, 4,238 in the Aizawl district and 2,940 in the Manipur border Saitual district, it said. The remaining 904 took shelter in Champhai, Khawzawl, Serchhip, Mamit, Lunglei, Hnahthial, Siaha and Lawngtlai districts, it said.
The government and village authorities have set up 37 relief camps and 2,764 live in relief camps, while the remaining 9,748 live outside relief camps, it added.
