Mizoram: Congress requests CM Zoramthanga to attend NDA meet in Delhi

Guwahati: The Mizoram Pradesh Youth Congress Committee (MPYCC) urged the state Chief Minister Zoramthanga to attend a meeting called upon by the NDA in Delhi on Tuesday.
In a press release, members of the MPYCC asked Zoramthanga to attend the NDA meeting and condemn the ongoing violence in Manipur.
The statement read, “We demand that the chief minister should speak out at the NDA meeting to criticise the government for not taking any measures to mitigate the suffering of our brothers in Manipur.”
The statement also added that since the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) is a constituent of the NDA, MNF leader Zoramthanga must speak up against the attacks on Kuki and Zomi tribal community members in Manipur.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The Congress further urged the chief minister to voice his opinion for religious freedom in Manipur and also to ask PM Modi to break his silence on the Manipur crisis and restore peace in the strife-torn state.
Also Read | Mizoram: Home min reiterates claim to 62 villages within Assam’s border
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Arunachal: AEDMA’s blood donation camp marks 11th Foundation Day
- SC asks Manipur to raise its grievance about limited internet before HC
- Nagaland: NPF leader demands probe on NH-29 rockslide tragedy
- Mizoram: Congress requests CM Zoramthanga to attend NDA meet in Delhi
- Assam CM’s ‘Miya’ remark: MP Ajit Bhuyan files complaint
- Assam: Cotton University looks towards new horizons