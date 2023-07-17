Mizoram: Congress requests CM Zoramthanga to attend NDA meet in Delhi

Guwahati: The Mizoram Pradesh Youth Congress Committee (MPYCC) urged the state Chief Minister Zoramthanga to attend a meeting called upon by the NDA in Delhi on Tuesday.

In a press release, members of the MPYCC asked Zoramthanga to attend the NDA meeting and condemn the ongoing violence in Manipur.

The statement read, “We demand that the chief minister should speak out at the NDA meeting to criticise the government for not taking any measures to mitigate the suffering of our brothers in Manipur.”

The statement also added that since the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) is a constituent of the NDA, MNF leader Zoramthanga must speak up against the attacks on Kuki and Zomi tribal community members in Manipur.

The Congress further urged the chief minister to voice his opinion for religious freedom in Manipur and also to ask PM Modi to break his silence on the Manipur crisis and restore peace in the strife-torn state.

