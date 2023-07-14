Aizawl: A special court in Mizoram’s Lunglei district has sentenced a 26-year-old Myanmar national to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for smuggling heroin, an official of the state excise and narcotics department said on Friday.

Special Court (NDPS Act) judge F Rohlupuia also slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the convict, Bawinungchung, a resident of Leisen village in Myanmar, excise and narcotics spokesperson Peter Zohmingthanga said.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

While the conviction was declared on Wednesday, the quantum of punishment was announced on Thursday, he said.

Bawinungchung was arrested in February 2021 for possessing 762 grams of heroin, near Tiau River in Hnahthial district along the India-Myanmar border.

He told the court that the smuggled heroin was meant for sale in Mizoram.

Also Read | Mizoram: Zo tribal protestors burn effigies of PM, Manipur CM

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









