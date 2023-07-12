885 gm heroin seized in Mizoram, 10 arrested

Aizawl: Mizoram’s Excise and Narcotics department, in a joint operation with the state police, seized 885 gm of heroin and arrested 10 persons from three different locations since Monday.

A statement from the narcotics department mentioned that 826 gm of heroin was seized at Keifang in Saitual district, situated about 75 km from Aizawl on Tuesday and 4 persons were arrested for attempting to smuggle contraband. The 4 arrested are Mizoram locals.

Apart from the smugglers, 3 residents of Assam who tried to take the heroin from them were also arrested.

In a separate incident, officials also seized 22 gm of heroin from a local resident at Aizawl’s Bawngkawn area on Monday.

On Monday, a team of state police’s District Special Branch (DSB), Serchhip, also seized 37.42 gm of heroin concealed in 3 soap cases from the possession of 2 peddlers, police said in a statement.

