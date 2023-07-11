Aizawl: A group based in Aizawl, consisting of members from the Chin, Kuki, Mizo, and Zomi ethnicities announced a demonstration to be held in Aizawl during a news conference on Monday. The demonstration aims to protest against the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur and the perceived lack of action by the central government.

The leaders of the Zo Re-Unification Organisation (ZORO), a group advocating for the reunification of all Zo people under one administrative unit, announced that the demonstration that will take place in front of Vanpa Hall seeks to draw the attention of the central government.

During the demonstration, the group plans to burn effigies of political leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, and Mairembam Romesh Mangang, saying that they failed to control the violence and address the concerns of the Kuki, Mizo, Hmar, and Zomi ethnic groups.

The ZORO leaders expressed deep concern about the atrocities suffered by the Kuki community at the hands of the majority Meitei community.

According to the ZORO leaders, the safety of the Zo and Kuki ethnic tribes in Manipur remains compromised as long as N. Biren Singh remains the chief minister. They accused Singh of instigating violence and supporting Meitei militias like Arambai Tengol and Meitei Lepun, which have allegedly been responsible for the mistreatment of Kuki tribal people.

ZORO also criticised the prime minister for remaining silent on the issue and failing to promote peace in Manipur.

Earlier, the group had reached out to the United Nations in May, informing them about the severe human rights violations occurring in Manipur. They also wrote to President Droupadi Murmu, urging the central government to take action to restore peace and highlighting the need for separate administration for the Kuki community.

According to a fact finding team formed recently by ZORO on Manipur violence, at least 214 tribal people (Kukis) have been killed and over 60 are missing due to the ethnic violence that began on May 3.

Additionally, more than 7,240 houses in 290 villages have been destroyed, and over 350 churches and church quarters have been burned down.

Also Read | Man displaced from Manipur dies of electrocution in Mizoram

