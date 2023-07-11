Aizawl: A group based in Aizawl, consisting of members from the Chin, Kuki, Mizo, and Zomi ethnicities announced a demonstration to be held in Aizawl during a news conference on Monday. The demonstration aims to protest against the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur and the perceived lack of action by the central government.
The leaders of the Zo Re-Unification Organisation (ZORO), a group advocating for the reunification of all Zo people under one administrative unit, announced that the demonstration that will take place in front of Vanpa Hall seeks to draw the attention of the central government.
During the demonstration, the group plans to burn effigies of political leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, and Mairembam Romesh Mangang, saying that they failed to control the violence and address the concerns of the Kuki, Mizo, Hmar, and Zomi ethnic groups.
The ZORO leaders expressed deep concern about the atrocities suffered by the Kuki community at the hands of the majority Meitei community.
According to the ZORO leaders, the safety of the Zo and Kuki ethnic tribes in Manipur remains compromised as long as N. Biren Singh remains the chief minister. They accused Singh of instigating violence and supporting Meitei militias like Arambai Tengol and Meitei Lepun, which have allegedly been responsible for the mistreatment of Kuki tribal people.
ZORO also criticised the prime minister for remaining silent on the issue and failing to promote peace in Manipur.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Earlier, the group had reached out to the United Nations in May, informing them about the severe human rights violations occurring in Manipur. They also wrote to President Droupadi Murmu, urging the central government to take action to restore peace and highlighting the need for separate administration for the Kuki community.
According to a fact finding team formed recently by ZORO on Manipur violence, at least 214 tribal people (Kukis) have been killed and over 60 are missing due to the ethnic violence that began on May 3.
Additionally, more than 7,240 houses in 290 villages have been destroyed, and over 350 churches and church quarters have been burned down.
Also Read | Man displaced from Manipur dies of electrocution in Mizoram
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- SC protects woman lawyer from arrest in FIR lodged by Manipur Police
- Dr Andrew Michta on India’s role amid geopolitical shifts, energy crisis, more
- New species of parachute gecko recorded in Mizoram
- Tripura: Crime Branch begins corruption probe against BJP MLA
- Will the Indigenous population of Sikkim go extinct in a few decades?
- Rs 2.25 crore cash and jewellery stolen from Axis Bank in Manipur