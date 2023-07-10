Man displaced from Manipur dies of electrocution in Mizoram

Aizawl: A 39-year-old internally displaced person, who had fled to Mizoram as a result of the violent ethnic clashes in Manipur, died due to electrocution on Monday.
At around 6 am on Monday, Lalmmuanthanga climbed to the roof of his temporary rented accommodation in Sihphir, around 15 km from Aizawl. He intended to fix a hole in the roof of the house and accidentally touched a loose electric wire, thereby electrocuting himself.
He is survived by his wife who is five months pregnant.
The 39-year-old was originally from Kanan locality in Lamka, Manipur. He had fled to Mizoram in early June to escape the violence in Manipur. After residing for about a month in the village of Khawdungsei, he moved to Sihphir along with his wife.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
A short programme was held around 11:30 am at the headquarters of the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA), after which the body of the deceased was taken to his village in a CYMA morgue van.
Vansangliana, a YMA committee member from Sihphir told East Mojo, “They had come to Sihphir just a week back. This morning when he was trying to repair the roof of the house, he was electrocuted and died on the spot.”
There are around 100 displaced persons from Manipur in Sihphir village. Vansangliana said the YMA donated a coffin and an undisclosed sum of money.
Also Read | Mizoram has not received aid from Centre for Manipur IDPs: Home Min
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Man displaced from Manipur dies of electrocution in Mizoram
- IIT-G develops deep learning-based framework to assess knee OA severity
- Manipur: Scarcity of essential items leads to desperation in hill areas
- Meta’s Threads is surging, but mass migration from Twitter unlikely
- Biren Singh govt major hurdle in restoring peace in Manipur: Left
- 50 Cent to tour India in November