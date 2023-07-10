Man displaced from Manipur dies of electrocution in Mizoram

Aizawl: A 39-year-old internally displaced person, who had fled to Mizoram as a result of the violent ethnic clashes in Manipur, died due to electrocution on Monday.

At around 6 am on Monday, Lalmmuanthanga climbed to the roof of his temporary rented accommodation in Sihphir, around 15 km from Aizawl. He intended to fix a hole in the roof of the house and accidentally touched a loose electric wire, thereby electrocuting himself.

He is survived by his wife who is five months pregnant.

The 39-year-old was originally from Kanan locality in Lamka, Manipur. He had fled to Mizoram in early June to escape the violence in Manipur. After residing for about a month in the village of Khawdungsei, he moved to Sihphir along with his wife.

A short programme was held around 11:30 am at the headquarters of the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA), after which the body of the deceased was taken to his village in a CYMA morgue van.

Vansangliana, a YMA committee member from Sihphir told East Mojo, “They had come to Sihphir just a week back. This morning when he was trying to repair the roof of the house, he was electrocuted and died on the spot.”

There are around 100 displaced persons from Manipur in Sihphir village. Vansangliana said the YMA donated a coffin and an undisclosed sum of money.

Also Read | Mizoram has not received aid from Centre for Manipur IDPs: Home Min

