Aizawl: In a major drug haul, Mizoram excise and narcotics department along with the Central Anti-Drugs Squad (CADS) of Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA) recovered 2.691 grams of heroin worth over Rs. 7 crore.
Eight people, including a woman and five from Assam, were arrested for possessing the contraband, an official said.
Acting on specific information, officials of the state excise and narcotics department intercepted a bolero camper at Selesih village near Aizawl on Saturday and seized 2.6 kilograms of heroin, the official said.
Seven people, including five Assam residents, were arrested for possessing the contraband worth around Rs. 7.3 crore, he said.
The accused have been identified as H. Thangngaihliana (49), a resident of Vapar village in east Mizoram’s Champhai district, Abdul Rahim Laskar (25) from Bawngkawn and five Assam residents identified as Kausar Alom Laskar (24), Jaidul Hussain Laskar (20), Ajmal Hussain Laskar (21), Hamidul Hoque Barbhuiya (30) and Jakir Hussain Laskar (20).
The vehicle used for transporting the heroin was also seized from the accused.
In another operation, heroin weighing around 56 grams worth around Rs. 16 lakh was also recovered from the possession of a woman peddler at Aizawl’s Bawngkawn area on Friday.
The official said that the seized heroin was smuggled from Myanmar and were being transported to other states. The eight accused were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, he added.
