Aizawl: Former Mizo National Front (MNF) leader Dr. K. Beichhua, who resigned as a minister last year from Zoramthanga’s ministry, will join BJP ahead of the state assembly polls due later this year, a BJP leader said on Friday.

The veteran Mara politician, during a press conference in south Mizoram’s Siaha town on Friday, said that he will formally join the saffron camp after the announcement of the state assembly polls, BJP media convener Johny Lalthanpuia said.

Beichhua said that he would contest upcoming state assembly polls from his home turf Siaha on a BJP ticket and expressed confidence that he will retain his seat.

Beichhua, who had held multiple portfolios, including social welfare, excise and animal husbandry, resigned from Zoramthanga’s ministry on December 13 last year, a day after he was allegedly told to do so by the chief minister.

The ruling MNF expelled him as a primary member of the party on January 25 along with chairman of the Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC) N. Viakhu for ‘anti-party activities’.

Beichhua has been elected from Siaha constituency on the MNF ticket for two consecutive terms since 2013.

Elections to the 40-member Mizoram assembly are due at the end of this year. The Election Commission of India is expected to announce the polls date in September or early October.

In the present assembly, the MNF has 28 members, while the main opposition Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) has 6, Congress 5 and BJP has one member.

