Aizawl: Former Mizo National Front (MNF) leader Dr. K. Beichhua, who resigned as a minister last year from Zoramthanga’s ministry, will join BJP ahead of the state assembly polls due later this year, a BJP leader said on Friday.
The veteran Mara politician, during a press conference in south Mizoram’s Siaha town on Friday, said that he will formally join the saffron camp after the announcement of the state assembly polls, BJP media convener Johny Lalthanpuia said.
Beichhua said that he would contest upcoming state assembly polls from his home turf Siaha on a BJP ticket and expressed confidence that he will retain his seat.
Beichhua, who had held multiple portfolios, including social welfare, excise and animal husbandry, resigned from Zoramthanga’s ministry on December 13 last year, a day after he was allegedly told to do so by the chief minister.
The ruling MNF expelled him as a primary member of the party on January 25 along with chairman of the Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC) N. Viakhu for ‘anti-party activities’.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Beichhua has been elected from Siaha constituency on the MNF ticket for two consecutive terms since 2013.
Elections to the 40-member Mizoram assembly are due at the end of this year. The Election Commission of India is expected to announce the polls date in September or early October.
In the present assembly, the MNF has 28 members, while the main opposition Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) has 6, Congress 5 and BJP has one member.
Also read | Mizoram: Hundreds protest against ‘unfair’ recruitment drive
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Nagaland Cong protest denial of stay on Rahul Gandhi’s conviction
- Guwahati airport takes measures to prevent flooding during monsoon
- Congress MLA barred from Tripura budget session for ‘offensive remark’
- India records 49 new Covid infections, count of active cases now 1,463
- Meghalaya speaker launches agriculture land project in Garo Hills
- Mizoram: Former MNF leader Dr. K. Beichhua to join BJP ahead of assembly polls