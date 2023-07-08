Aizawl: Four people were arrested for possessing 2.9 kilograms of opium worth Rs. 1.75 lakh in south Mizoram’s Lawngtlai town near the Myanmar border, Assam Rifles sources said on Saturday.

On receipt of specific input from a civil society organisation regarding a suspected contraband deal at Lawngtlai, a joint operation was launched with representatives of Lawngtlai-based Central Young Lai Association (CYLA) and state police on Friday, sources said.

The parties searched the premises of a suspected person and recovered 2.918 kilograms of opium, it said.

Four people aged between 33 and 55 years were apprehended for possessing the contraband worth Rs. 1.75 lakh, it said.

The four accused and the recovered items were handed over to the state police in Lawngtlai, sources added.

