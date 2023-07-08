Lone Mizoram BJP MLA to retire from active politics

Aizawl: Buddha Dhan Chakma, the lone BJP legislator in the 40-member Mizoram Legislative Assembly, announced his intention to retire from active politics after his current Assembly term ends.
The former minister has successfully contested four elections – twice as MLA and two times as member of Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) – since 2008.
In 2014, when he was a minister under the Congress rule, Chakma had announced that he would retire from active politics at age 50.
“I have decided to retire from active politics as I have attained 50 years. I want to concentrate on my family and other social duties. I also want to give opportunities to youngsters, who are more energetic,” Chakma told PTI.
A doctor by profession, Chakma said he will resume his medical practice and also be involved in the education sector.
Although he ruled out quitting the saffron party, Chakma said he will vacate the post of the presidency of BJP Chakma district.
“I have requested our leader to relieve me of my post. However, I will continue to remain in the party (BJP),” he said.
Elections to the 40-member state assembly are due later this year.
Chakma joined active politics and contested elections to the CADC in 2008 and won from the Borapansury-II seat on a Congress ticket before being inducted as an executive member.
He was re-elected from the same seat in 2013 and became the chief executive member of the CADC for a short duration and successfully contested the assembly elections on a Congress ticket the same year.
He was inducted as fishery and sericulture minister in the erstwhile Congress government headed by then chief minister Lal Thanhawla.
Chakma, however, resigned as a minister of state in protest against the denial of medical seats to Chakma students due to an agitation launched by state apex student body Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZ) in 2017.
Chakma quit Congress and joined the BJP before the assembly polls in 2018.
He contested the elections to become the first candidate to win on a BJP ticket.
